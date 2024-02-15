UFC 298 continues with a main card fight between Geoff Neal and Ian Garry. Check out our UFC odds series for our Neal-Garry prediction.

UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria continues on the main card with a fight in the welterweight division between Geoff Neal and Ian Garry. Neal is coming off a submission defeat in his most recent fight meanwhile, Garry is still undefeated winning all 13 of his fights as he looks to continue his winning ways as he makes his way to the octagon at UFC 298. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Neal-Garry prediction and pick.

Geoff Neal (15-5) is coming off a third-round submission loss at the hands of Shavkat Rakhmonov in his most recent defeat at UFC 285 back in March 2023. He ultimately had to withdraw from his first scheduled fight with Ian Garry back in August 2023 but now finally gets his hands on him this weekend to settle the beef these two have at UFC 298.

Ian Garry (13-0) has still yet to be defeated in his professional winning all 13 of his professional fights with six of those coming inside the octagon. He originally was scheduled to fight Vicente Luque back at UFC 296 but unfortunately fell ill and had to withdraw from the bout. Now, two months later Ian Garry is back and healthy looking to get back in the octagon to take on former scheduled opponent Geoff Neal at UFC 298.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC 298 Odds: Geoff Neal-Ian Garry Odds

Geoff Neal: +199

Ian Garry: -234

Over 2.5 rounds: -140

Under 2.5 rounds: +110

Why Geoff Neal Will Win

Geoff “Handz of Steel” Neal will be looking to make up for lost time when he steps into that octagon against Ian Garry. He fell short in a very tough fight against one of the top contenders in the UFC Shavkat Rakhmonov and there is no shame in that. While he did get submitted in that third round, he did land some heavy shots on Rakhmonov in that fight making him a very dangerous opponent for the undefeated Ian Garry.

In this fight, Neal certainly will be coming in with a chip on his shoulder. With all the smack talk that Garry has been doing and how the oddsmakers are making him the big underdog, he is going to want to come in there and prove the naysayers wrong and he can do so. We've seen that Garry isn't perfect out there when he got dropped by Kenan Song and with the power that Neal possesses if Garry takes him lightly he can shut his lights out and score the huge upset and derailing the hype train.

Why Ian Garry Will Win

Ian Garry is not one to shy away from mental warfare when he comes into a fight. He is always looking to take jabs at his opponents before even stepping foot inside the octagon and this fight with Geoff Neal is no different. This stems from when they were scheduled to fight last year and Garry made a t-shirt with Neal's mugshot on it. These two have some bad blood and Garry loves that as he walks into his seventh fight in the UFC.

Garry has done an exceptional job navigating through his perfect UFC career, picking and choosing the right opponents not to only get the win but look good against in the process. He is a very tall and rangy striker who utilizes his height and reach to his advantage something he will need to do against the smaller Neal who packs a hell of a punch. If Garry can keep himself out of harms way and not back himself up against the fence like Song was able to do he can potshot his way to his seventh victory inside the octagon.

Final Geoff Neal-Ian Garry Prediction & Pick

This featured main card fight has the making of a great fight. These two do not like each other and it's going to make for a firefight between them. Geoff Neal needs to do what Song was able to do and that was press forward, cut off the cage, and get Garry to fight with his back against the fence. That is where Neal can land his strikes without Garry being able to move in and out of range countering him with his long-range attacks.

As for Garry, he is going to need to do a better job at countering Geoff with a stiff jab and leg kicks as he attempts to just press forward. Then uses his lateral movement to keep himself away from being beyond the black line on the octagon so he has the room to operate. Ultimately, this fight is going to come down to who's winning the octagon control battle, if Neal keeps Garry on the outer half of the octagon the fight is his but in reality, expect Garry to use his movement to circle out when Neal attempts to press forward just utilizing his speed and length to pot shot his way to another unanimous decision victory.

Final Geoff Neal-Ian Garry Prediction & Pick: Ian Garry (-234), Over 2.5 Rounds (-140)