The George Mason Patriots (7-3) head to Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils (8-2) Tuesday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a George Mason-Duke prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the George Mason-Duke College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: George Mason-Duke

George Mason: +19.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +1600

Duke: -19.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -4500

Over: 136.5 (-115)

Under: 136.5 (-105)

How to Watch George Mason-Duke

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

Why George Mason Will Cover The Spread/Win

George Mason has done a good job scoring this season. They are putting up 78.7 points per game, and they shoot 48.4 percent from the floor. Their field goal percentage is second-best in the Atlantic-10 conference. four of their players are scoring in the double digits this season, and two of those player shoot over 60 percent from the floor. George Mason has to keep up on the offensive end of the court in this game. If they can do a good job shooting the ball, the Patriots will have a chance to cover this spread.

The reason George Mason is 7-3 through their first 10 games is because of their defense. The Patriots have allowed 63.1 points per game, which is the third-lowest in the conference. Along with that, teams have the lowest field goal percentage in the A-10 against them. The Patriots also hold teams to under 30 percent shooting from beyond the arc. If they can play well on the defensive end of the court, George Mason is going to be able to cover this spread.

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cooper Flagg is a big favorite to be the number one pick in the NBA draft, and it is for good reason. Flagg leads the team with 15.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game. He has had a few games of under 10 points, but he did have a 22 points against Auburn, 20 points against Louisville, 26 against Kentucky, and 24 against Arizona. Point being Flagg will put up big games against good teams. He should not have any problem having a good game against George Mason Tuesday night.

Duke, as a team, scores 79.7 points per game. They have also made the most threes per game in the ACC. In fact, they are the only team in the conference to make double digit threes per game. George Mason has done a pretty good job closing out on shooters, but Duke is one of the best in the country. The Blue Devils have multiple players that can knock down the three, and the can be expected to happen Tuesday night.

The Blue Devils have allowed 59.9 points per game this season, which is the 11th-lowest in the nation. They are also holding teams to the fifth-lowest field goal percentage in the country. They have also been able to stay out of foul trouble. Duke is one of the best teams in the nation when it comes to defensive play, and they should be able to keep the Patriots to a lower score.

Final George Mason-Duke Prediction & Pick

Duke is the better team here, and they are undefeated at home. I would not be surprised to see the Blue Devils win this game by 20+ points. For that reason, I am going to take Duke to cover the spread.

Final George Mason-Duke Prediction & Pick: Duke -19.5 (-115)