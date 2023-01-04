By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

TCU football is no stranger to being disrespected. Many had penciled Michigan into the National Championship, but the Horned Frogs had other ideas, besting the Wolverines in a thrilling Fiesta Bowl. Now, many are counting on Georgia, nearly two touchdown favorites, to secure their second straight title. And TCU football star Quentin Johnston and the rest of his teammates, are completely unbothered by it, per Stephen Hawkins of The Associated Press.

“Obviously being the underdog is something we’re not unfamiliar with,” added standout receiver Quentin Johnston. “So going to try to just keep moving like we did the rest of the season. And keep our heads to the ground and keep playing football.”

Johnston said that “being the underdog is something they’re not unfamiliar with.” That’s certainly for sure, as it’s something TCU football has unfortunately been dealing with all season.

Even as they were the last undefeated team standing, they had to listen as the College Football Playoff committee somehow expected more of them.

The national media gave them no attention.

Now, even after taking down Michigan, people still think they’re no match for Georgia football.

As Horned Frogs defender Dee Winters said, it’s “fuel” for the team in their National Championship quest.

As confident as TCU football is, it doesn’t mean that winning the title over Georgia will be easy.

Not only are the Bulldogs the defending champs, but last year’s defense that was picked clean by NFL general managers in the draft has once again been one of the nation’s best.

And while that defense has slipped a bit, the Bulldogs offense has picked up the slack.

In other words, there’s a reason why people think so highly of Georgia.

But TCU football still doesn’t care.