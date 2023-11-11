Apparently, future Hall-of-Fame NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers loves himself some Georgia football, per the Pat McAfee Show.

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs are currently preparing for arguably their toughest test of the season when they host the Ole Miss Rebels. Although Georgia hasn't been quite as dominant this year as they were throughout the last two regular seasons, they still sit with an unblemished record and Smart has them in prime position to secure yet another College Football Playoff birth as the season enters its home stretch.

Recently, ESPN's The Pat McAfee show was hosted from Athens in front of some raucous Bulldogs fans ahead of the marquee matchup, and McAfee had NFL legend Aaron Rodgers on as a guest for the program.

Apparently, Rodgers likes what he's seen from the Bulldogs over their dominant run the last two seasons.

“I'm a Georgia fan,” said Rodgers. He then took on a more sarcastic tone before continuing, “I don't know if they could handle being out in the Pac-12 with powerhouses like Cal and Oregon, but I am a fan of their coach, and they're going to be tough to beat.”

Cal of course is the school where Aaron Rodgers first entered the national consciousness two decades ago.

Georgia has had several close calls so far in the 2023 season, including most recently a narrow win over the Missouri Tigers; however, Kirby Smart is surely aware that the only thing that matters is the end result, and the Bulldogs haven't lost a game in almost two full calendar years.

The Bulldogs and Rebels are scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM ET from Athens.