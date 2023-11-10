If you're a skeptic of the SEC or the Georgia football program, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has a bold message for you

Lost in the shuffle of all the drama with the Michigan football program, the Deion Sanders craze in Colorado, the conflicting discourse surrounding presumed #1 pick in the NFL Draft Caleb Williams, the last stand of the Pac-12, and a whole bunch of other stories that have come out of this unpredictable college football season, there remains one constant… the Georgia football program.

Since Kirby Smart took over as head coach at Georgia in 2016, he has turned the Bulldogs into the powerhouse of the mighty SEC and one of the greatest short-term dynasties in the history of college football. So understandably, Smart is probably feeling himself a little bit, and on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday afternoon, Smart boldly (and humorously) called out the naysayers of the Georgia football team and the supposedly “down” SEC.

“There’s an open invitation. Call Greg Sankey, come down here and get you some of this SEC if you want it.” Kirby Smart not holding back 😂 @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/DJFEKkFsDl — ESPN (@espn) November 10, 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs may have slipped to #2 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings, but their 21 weeks atop the AP Poll is tied for the second-longest run at the top, equaling the number of weeks the Miami Hurricanes held onto that top spot in 2001-02. With a win in Athens on Saturday against the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia will likely pass the Canes, and then only the 2003-05 USC Trojans would have a longer run at the top of the AP Poll than Georgia.

It was nice of Kirby Smart to give the entire SEC the rub on national television, but right now, the Georgia Bulldogs are in a class of their own. He could've just as easily said “come on down to Athens and get you some Georgia football if you want it,” and it would've carried just as much, if not even more weight.