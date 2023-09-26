Being a college football athlete on campus has a lot of perks. Cutting lines and getting treated as a VIP are usual responses of individuals surrounding them. But, some stars have been known to shy away from the limelight. This is what Carson Beck supposedly aspires to be. The Georgia football star unveiled his true feelings on this type of treatment ahead of their game against the Auburn football squad, via Mike Griffith of Dawg Nation.

“Anywhere I go, it’s like people have never seen a person before,” Carson Beck hilariously declared. The Georgia football program's quarterback went into further detail about how he wants people to treat him, “I think it’s the funniest thing like when people want to sneak pictures, If you want to take a picture, just ask.”

The arrival of the NIL means that stars like Carson Beck can transform their public image into a lot of cash. But, this has not changed his on-field performance at all. They currently have four wins without having suffered a loss. His recent masterclass against UAB proved exactly that. He notched 338 passing yards on 22 completions with three touchdowns.

Despite all of this success on the gridiron, the Georgia football star knows that he is just like any other person, “I think it’s the funniest thing like when people want to sneak pictures, If you want to take a picture, just ask.”

The Bulldogs' next matchup is against the Auburn football team. Will he be able to maintain that modesty next week up to the end of his playing career?