The Georgia football team is still undefeated and at the top of the top 25 polls as they aim for a national championship three-peat. However, their chances just took a major hit after the latest update on star tight end Brock Bowers, who left Saturday's game against Vanderbilt early with an ankle injury. Bowers will undergo surgery and is expected to miss a big chunk of time, per Seth Emerson of The Athletic.

‘Update: Georgia confirms Brock Bowers will have surgery today “to stabilize the ankle and a full recovery is anticipated.”‘

The good news is that Bowers is expected to make a full recovery, and with him being pegged as a surefire early first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, it would make sense for Bowers to focus on his recovery with eyes toward the future. But, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that Bowers is ut anywhere from four-to-six weeks.

‘Georgia All-American TE Brock Bowers is having tightrope surgery on his injured ankle, the school announces, and he's expected to miss four-to-six weeks.'

The six-week timeline would put Bowers' return right at the end of the regular season, meaning he could potentially suit uo for the SEC title game or a bowl game, depending on how recovery goes.

So far in 2023, Bowers has 41 catches, 567 yards and four touchdowns with three 100-yard performances. In 2022, he had 63 catches for 942 yards with nine scores, so this is going to be a massive hole to fill for the Georgia offense. Oscar Delp figures to be the next man up at the tight end position and he had a pair of catches for 32 yards against Vanderbilt and has two touchdowns this season.

The Georgia football team has a bye in Week 8 before finishing the season with games against Florida, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech before what should be a trip to the SEC title game. All eyes will be on Brock Bowers' recovery.