The Georgia football program enters the 2024 season as one of the top teams in the country yet again. Despite missing out on the national title game a year ago, the Bulldogs are expected to be the favorite in the SEC and a team that could win another championship.

Carson Beck and the Georgia football program begin the year with a tough game against Clemson. With the season beginning soon, head coach Kirby Smart gave a number of injury updates regarding some offensive players, per Connor Riley of Dawg Nation.

The first update is regarding running back Roderick Robinson: “Roderick is dealing with a little bit of turf toe and we don’t know when he’s going to be available,” Kirby Smart said.

Robinson played sparingly in 2023 due to injuries, so the Georgia football program is expected to get a boost with him being ready for the season. However, it is not good news that he is dealing with turf toe.

Robinson ran for 70 yards on seven carries in the Orange Bowl blowout of Florida State, so he should enter the season with big expectations for the Bulldogs.

Georgia has other injuries

Besides the issue with Roderick Robinson, the Bulldogs have other offensive players nursing injuries just days before the season begins. Another one is Miami transfer wide receiver Colbie Young, as Riley mentions.

Young is dealing with a hamstring injury, which is a concern given that he is expected to play a big role in the wide receiver room this year. With the Hurricanes, Young caught 79 passes for over 900 yards and 10 touchdowns in two seasons.

Georgia center Jared Wilson is also nursing an Achilles injury, but he was able to participate in the team's scrimmage over the weekend, so there isn't much concern on that end.

Georgia does have a few defensive players dealing with injuries, with Jordan Hall expected to miss the Clemson showdown due to stress fractures in both legs. Xzavier McLeod is also dealing with an injury and has no timetable to return as of yet, per the report.

Still, dealing with injuries to Young and Robinson is not a good sign for the Georgia football team just days before opening the season against Clemson. The Bulldogs and Tigers face off on August 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and it will be worth monitoring the injury status of those players leading up to the game.