The month of August is close to halfway gone, and that means that college football season is right around the corner, and aside from that opening Saturday afternoon of action, no moment does a better job of marking the arrival of college football than the release of the first AP Top 25 Poll of the year. This time around, there are very few surprises, particularly at the top. As expected, the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes top the opening poll of the year, earning a combined 61 of 62 first place votes, according to college football insider Brett McMurphy, who detailed the entire top 25 on Twitter.

Both the Bulldogs and the Buckeyes have been mainstays atop all relevant college football polls over the past few years, including the AP Top 25 Poll. In fact, when the very same preseason poll was announced ahead of the 2023 season, Georgia and Ohio State were ranked 1st and 3rd respectively. In 2022, they ranked 3rd and 2nd behind only the Alabama Crimson Tide. Sportsbooks around the country agree with poll voters when it comes to Georgia and Ohio State's place atop the sport. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Georgia (+280) and Ohio State (+400) are far and away the favorites to win the National Championship this season.

If Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs got the job done, it would be their third National Title in four years. At Ohio State, Ryan Day is still looking to lead the program to the heights that Urban Meyer, Jim Tressel and Woody Hayes reached before him, but in Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks, the Buckeyes face serious competition to even come out of the Big Ten as champions.