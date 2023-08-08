The College football season kicks off in just under three weeks, and Monday was a big day as the first preseason poll of the season came out. The Coaches Poll was released on Monday morning, giving fans that much more excitement for the start of the season. After winning the last two national championships, it's no surprise that Georgia football came in at #1. The domination that Georgia received in the poll to be #1, however, is enough to make Kirby Smart crack a smile going into the season.

There were 66 first place votes to go around in the Coaches Poll and Georgia football received 61 of those votes. Alabama football received four votes and Ohio State football received one. The Bulldogs are one of the most overwhelming favorites heading into a season in recent memory, and for good reason. Georgia absolutely dominated the college football world last year and seem to be in dynasty mode right now. Nick Saban and Alabama may have seen their last days as being the kings of college football.

Everybody knew that Georgia was going to come in at #1 in the Coaches Poll, and we all know that the Bulldogs are going to take the top spot in every other preseason poll as well. It's the rest of the rankings that provide some intrigue. The top-10 is as follows: Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, USC, Penn State, Florida State, Clemson and Tennessee.

Before the College Football Playoff rankings begin to roll out on October 31st, the AP poll will be used. The preseason AP poll will be released on August 14th.