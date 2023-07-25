The Georgia football program is coming off of back-to-back national championships, and coach Kirby Smart's budding dynasty appears to be getting stronger by the day. The latest preseason SEC poll had the Bulldogs close with Alabama.

Georgia may also have a new leader at the QB position. With so much good news surrounding the present team, it would be easy to ignore the program's success on the recruiting circuit.

On Monday, July 24, the Georgia football 2024 recruiting class received word of another commit that has fans buzzing yet again.

Justin Williams, a five-star linebacker from Conroe, Texas, announced he chose the Bulldogs over his second place finisher Oregon. Williams is the highest-ranked linebacker and the number nine overall player in the nation according to On3.com's 2024 player rankings.

A current student at Oak Ridge High School, the 6-foot-2, 210 pound Williams also had an offer from recent recruiting power Texas A&M. Williams has been listed as having the potential to play both the inside and outside linebacker positions at the next level. He is rated as a 90 overall prospect or above by ESPN (90 rating), 247Sports.com (98 rating), and On3.com (98 rating).

Williams has the potential to become a big-time leader at the next level. His intelligence and leadership shine through according to his coach at Oak Ridge.

“He’s a standout kid,” his coach Mark Schmid said to the Houston Chronicle. “He’s a really great student. He’s in the top 10% of his class. Teachers love him. The kids respond to him and rally around him. They kind of watch how he handles situations. He’s not only a verbal leader, but he’s a leader with his actions. To have somebody like that on that side of the ball has worked out well.”

As the 2023 season draws closer, Smart fired back at critics over the Bulldogs' 2023 ‘cupcake' schedule. With breakout candidates at multiple positions, Smart and the Georgia football team appear ready to take on all comers in their quest for a first-ever three-peat in school history.