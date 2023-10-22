The Georgia football team was on a bye this past week, but that wasn't going to prevent the Bulldogs from retaining their #1 spot in the AP Poll. Receiving 38 of 63 first-place votes, Georgia held off the Michigan Wolverines and extended their streak atop the AP Poll is now at 19 consecutive weeks, and if that sounds like a lengthy stay at the top, that's because it is.

Georgia's 19 weeks atop the AP Poll is the third-longest in the history of the poll, trailing only the Miami Hurricanes streak of 21 straight weeks in 2001-2002, and the USC Trojans bonkers 33-week run at the top from 2003-2005.

Ever since Kirby Smart took over the head coaching job at Georgia in 2016, the Bulldogs have proven to be the class of the SEC and arguably the most reliable team in all of college football. From Smart's second season through the halfway point of the 2023 season, the Georgia football team has compiled an absolutely ridiculous 80-10 record, played in three National Championship Games, won two of them, and has won six consecutive bowl games. This is with two different starting quarterbacks and a rotating cast of defenders who continue to depart for the NFL.

If Georgia can handle business the next four weeks, they would likely pass the early-00's Miami Hurricanes this season, unless Michigan finds a way to sneak ahead of them. It would require a deep unbeaten run into next season to surpass the mark set by the Matt Leinart/Reggie Bush led USC Trojans.

As far as handling business the rest of the way, Georgia's got their annual neutral site game against the Florida Gators next week, followed by home games versus Ole Miss (ranked 12th in the AP Poll) and Missouri (16th), and then a road game at Tennessee (21st), before closing out their season against Georgia Tech.