After two years of backing up Stetson Bennett, Carson Beck is ready to be the starting quarterback for the Georgia football team. As Carson Beck looks to lead the Georgia football team to a third straight national championship, he will use some of the knowledge that he gained while watching Bennett's rise.

Despite winning back-to-back titles, Bennett was never put in the same class as the elite quarterbacks in college football. Beck watched how the former Georgia football star handled the criticism that came his way,

“He got it the worst at quarterback” Beck said of Bennett Wednesday, via 247Sports. “A lot of people really hated on him a lot. You can see that all over the internet. He just maintained and kept his head down, kept going.

“I'd say that's the biggest thing I learned from him. You just have to do you, be you and honestly, it doesn't really matter about the noise going on around you as long as you control your actions and effort towards the game.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' defense received much of the credit for the team's success. Bennett came up big when Georgia needed him most.

Bennett outplayed Bryce Young when Georgia beat Alabama in the national championship game two years ago. After beating CJ Stroud in the 2022-23 CFP semifinals, Bennett threw for 304 yards and was responsible for six touchdowns in a historic 65-7 drubbing of TCU.

Beck believes he's ready to fill those shoes.

“I definitely embrace [pressure]. Kirby makes it super challenging in practice. He applies pressure every single day. Our defense applies pressure,” Beck said. “Obviously there's pressure. There's always going to be pressure. I think we do a good job of putting ourselves in situations where once we do get out on the field, it's just another day at practice. It makes it easier.”