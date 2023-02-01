Stetson Bennett’sNFL Draft stock took a hit after the Georgia football star was recently arrested for public intoxication on Sunday morning. Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy also believes that Bennett’s stock took a hit when he opted not to play in the showcase.

In fact, the Senior Bowl director thinks that the two-time Georgia football national champion needed to put his successful college career in the rearview mirror and prepare for what NFL Draft scouts would really be looking for.

In Nagy’s eyes, that would be Stetson Bennett as an NFL backup. Here’s what Nagy had to say during an appearance on an Outkick podcast.

“I was working with Stetson’s people, I thought it made a ton of sense for him. What he did in Athens was incredible, but you know Stetson Bennett with his chip on his shoulder is a different quarterback than he’s going to want to be in the NFL. The NFL wants a backup that’s going to be dependable, stable, a reliable supportive of the starter with a low ego.”

The Senior Bowl director said he thought the game “made a ton of sense” for Stetson Bennett.

Nagy went on to imply that he feels Bennett, whose “chip on his shoulder” helped him go from walk-on to two-time champion with Georgia football, is exactly what could prevent him from having success in the NFL.

Clearly, Nagy, who is an 18-year NFL scouting veteran, doesn’t see a very high ceiling with Stetson Bennett in the draft.

The Bulldogs star definitely didn’t help himself with his latest actions, either.

Whether or not any added action on the field would have helped Stetson Bennett boost his NFL stock is unclear.

What’s clear is that he has made that process more difficult due to his off-field actions.