New Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken considered multiple factors when deciding to leave the Georgia Football program. The offensive coordinator for the back-to-back national champions is attempting to replicate that success at the next level.

“I think first is the challenge,” Todd Monken told reporters in regard to why he left the Georgia football team for the Ravens. “Doing it against the best in the world. I think everybody aspires to have that challenge. If I was going to do it, it was going to be somewhere that was parallel to Georgia.”

OC Todd Monken on why the strong cultures at both Georgia and the Ravens factored into his decision: pic.twitter.com/StXlJCG8Jr — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 21, 2023

Monken was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator from 2016-2018. He held the position with the Cleveland Browns in 2019 before getting fired and going to Georgia. Monken missed the playoffs in all four seasons as an offensive coordinator in the NFL.

The 57-year-old insists that he wouldn’t have left Georgia for the chance to run just any offense in the pros.

“Part of the reason I went to Georgia, one of the main reasons, was because of the culture, head coach, winning, really good on defense, obviously trying to find a way to do it better on offense so I that was a parallel that I thought fit me,” Monken said.

The Ravens have been one of the league’s top organizations since making John Harbaugh the head coach in 2008. Baltimore has posted just two losing seasons during that time. The Ravens have made the playoffs in four of the last five years.

Monken will likely get the chance to coach Lamar Jackson. The quarterback is unsigned for the 2023 season, but Baltimore is expected to use the franchise tag on Jackson if the two sides can’t come to a long-term agreement.

Mike Bobo has been named the Georgia offensive coordinator for the 2023 college football season.