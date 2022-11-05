Tennessee-Georgia college football clash has huge NFL Draft implications

Saturday’s most exciting game will see #1 Tennessee football takes on reigning national champions, the #3 Georgia Bulldogs. All eyes will be on this SEC clash in Athens, much in part to the top-tier talent on both sides of the ball.

Per Pete Thamel, 14 NFL scouts are going to be in attendance to watch this contest, with numerous draft prospects taking the field.

“They’ll be 14 NFL scouts in Athens today for the Vols and Bulldogs. Plenty of high-end talent on both sides of the ball. Jalen Carter gets a showcase game. Jalin Hyatt has been one of the seasons biggest movers. Both QBs have the opportunity to flash and convince any skeptics.”

Starting with the quarterbacks, Hendon Hooker of Tennessee is one of the favorites to win the Heisman amid his tremendous campaign. The Vols signal-caller has led his team to an 8-0 record, even beating Alabama in Week 7. Hooker is completing 71.2% of his passes for over 2,300 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just one interception. He’s also a beast with his legs. Jalin Hyatt meanwhile is his top target and a legitimate NFL draft prospect as well, grabbing 45 catches for 14 touchdowns.

For Georgia, Bennett possesses a ton of experience on the big stage and has been on the radar of scouts for quite some time now. Jalen Carter meanwhile is an elite pass-rusher and will be tasked with slowing down Hooker.

While a victory is the most important thing for Tennessee and Georgia, this is an opportunity to showcase their brilliance on the big stage.

We’re in for a treat.