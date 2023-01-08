By RB Hayek · 4 min read

It is championship time as the TCU Horned Frogs will battle the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship. It’s time to continue our NCAA football odds series as we make a TCU-Georgia prediction and pick.

TCU defeated the number 2-ranked Michigan Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl to advance to the championship. Significantly, Max Duggan completed 14 of 24 passes for 225 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Duggan also rushed 15 times for 57 yards and two scores. Likewise, Emari Demercado rushed 17 times for 150 yards and one touchdown. Quentin Johnston caught six passes for 163 yards and a touchdown. Ultimately, they led 12-6 at the half and held on to stave off a Michigan comeback.

Georgia edged out Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl to advance to the championship. Ultimately, Stetson Bennett completed 23 of 34 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns. Kenny Mcintosh rushed five times for 70 yards while catching five passes for 56 yards and a score. Additionally, Daijun Edwards also rushed eight times for 58 yards. Arian Smith caught three passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Adonai Mitchell had three passes for 43 yards.

TCU has never won a championship and will attempt to make history. Conversely, Georgia looks to make different history. Georgia is defending their title as they won the championship last season. Now, they look to become the ninth team in college football history to repeat as champions. Georgia can win their third championship in their history with a win.

TCU and Georgia have met four times in their long history. Substantially, the last meeting occurred in the Liberty Bowl following the 2016 season, where Georgia defeated TCU 31-23. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was one of the few stars who played in that contest. Additionally, it was the first season for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

Here are the TCU-Georgia NCAA Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NCAA Football Odds: TCU-Georgia Odds

TCU: +12.5 (-108)

Georgia: -12.5 (-112)

Over: 63.5 (-106)

Under: 63.5 (-114)

How To Watch TCU vs. Georgia

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread

TCU is not supposed to be here. However, they have somehow managed to overcome the odds and find themselves in the championship after stunning Michigan.

Duggan has passed for 3321 yards, 30 touchdowns, and a quarterback rating of 165.5. Moreover, he has rushed for 404 yards and six scores. But the last three games have been tough through the air. Ultimately, Duggan has thrown for three touchdowns and three interceptions through the last two games. Demercado has rushed for five touchdowns and 472 yards. Meanwhile, Johnston has 903 yards and five scores. The offense is eighth in college football in scoring. But can the defense match the offense?

TCU ranks 125th in college football in points allowed. Significantly, they give up plenty of points. But they held Michigan down in the first half, and it helped them prevail. Thus, they were able to control the game and avoid falling behind.

TCU could cover the spread if they can build an early lead and control the momentum early. Then, their defense must make stops and prevent Georgia from running wild.

Why Georgia Could Cover The Spread

The Bulldogs are undefeated this season and have won with ferociousness. Therefore, they are heavy favorites in this one. Bennett has passed for 3425 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Also, he has rushed for seven touchdowns. Mcintosh has rushed for 709 yards and 10 touchdowns while catching 37 passes for 449 yards and a score. Likewise, Brock Bowers has 726 yards and six scores. Adonai Mitchell has five catches for 69 yards.

But now the pressure is on for the Bulldogs to live up to the expectations. Thus, they possess one of the best offenses in the league. Georgia is 13th in college football in points and 13th in yards per game. Likewise, they are 13th in 3rd-down conversion. The Bulldogs are also eighth in points allowed. However, can they stop TCU? The defense struggled to contain Ohio State and may have issues facing TCU. Thus, they must make adjustments.

Georgia could cover the spread if they put the boot on TCU early. Then, they can control the game and the tempo.

Final TCU-Georgia Prediction & Pick

Georgia is the superior team. However, TCU has defied the odds consistently and it makes it tough to pick against them when it comes to the spread. TCU has the weapons to make this a game. Therefore, expect TCU to go out and put a fight. Georgia may repeat, but TCU will make them work for it.

Final TCU-Georgia Prediction & Pick: TCU: +12.5 (-108)