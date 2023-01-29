The vehicle involved in a crash that killed a Georgia Bulldogs football player and an employee on Jan. 15 was to be used only for recruiting activities and not personal use, the University of Georgia athletic department said on Saturday. The athletic association provided information in a statement to the Associated Press, saying personal use of the SUV that was involved in the tragic deaths of offensive lineman Devin Willock and team employee Chandler LeCroy was “strictly prohibited.”

The 21-year-old Willock and 24-year-old LeCroy were killed in an early-morning accident that happened just hours after a parade and celebration of the Bulldogs’ second consecutive national championship, according to ESPN. Another player and employee were injured in the accident.

“The car driven in the accident was one of several vehicles leased by our athletic department for use during recruiting activities only,” the statement from the athletic association read.

“Policies and expectations that were well understood by athletics staff dictated that such rental vehicles were to be turned in at the immediate conclusion of recruiting duties. Personal use was strictly prohibited. Therefore, the continued use of the leased car by our staff members after their recruiting duties ended earlier that evening was unauthorized.”

The statement continued to say that the school is “continuing to cooperate fully with investigators.”

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said on Tuesday that no one in the car was on athletic department business, per ESPN. A police report released on Tuesday listed excessive speed as one of the primary causes of the crash.

The other two individuals in the vehicle were offensive lineman Warren McClendon and staff member Victoria Bowles. McClendon suffered minor injuries, while Bowles was hospitalized with multiple serious injuries.

The statement concluded with condolences for the two deceased: “Above all, our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and friends of those we lost and those who were injured in this tragic accident.”

Devin Willock’s parents said they have no plans to sue the university following their son’s death.