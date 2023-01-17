New details have emerged about the single-car crash early Sunday morning in Athens that left Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy dead.

A report from Georgia Motor Vehicle Crash determined that the 2021 Ford Explorer carrying Willock, LeCroy and two other passengers failed to negotiate a left curve and struck a curb with its front right tire, leaving Barnett Shoals Road and striking multiple trees before settling against an apartment unit. Excessive speed was a contributing factor to the crash, according to the report.

LeCroy, later pronounced dead Piedmont Athens regional hospital, was driving at the time of the incident. Investigators found Willock dead on scene. Others in the vehicle, offensive lineman Warren McClendon and Bulldogs staffer Tori Bowles, were also hurt in the crash. McClendon was released from the hospital on Sunday evening, while Bowles remains in critical condition.

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement, per Radi Nabulsi of UGASports.com. “Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”

Willock, a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman from Milford, N.J., started two games at guard for the Bulldogs this season. LeCroy began working as a recruiting analyst with Georgia in 2021 after receiving bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the university.

The fatal accident occurred mere hours after the Bulldogs had celebrated winning back-to-back national championships with a parade and ceremony at Sanford Stadium.