Deceased Georgia Bulldogs football player Devin Willock’s parents have no plans to sue the university following their son’s death in a fatal car accident. Willock, 20, and Bulldogs football recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, were killed in a car accident that occurred less than two miles from the University of Georgia campus this past Sunday night just hours after the program celebrated their second straight national championship title.

A report had emerged saying that Devin Willock’s parents and Big Injury Lawyers were planning on holding a Thursday press conference at Athens-Clarke County Courthouse, where they would discuss the fatal car accident and legal action they would be taking.

Willock’s father said he had “no knowledge” of the news conference and that there will be no legal action taken against the University of Georgia, according to Chip Towers of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“No, Georgia is working with us,” the father said. “We have no reason to do that because they are compensating us 100%.”

Devin Willock’s father added that he hasn’t “spoken to anyone yet.” Brian Stellwag, handler of media relations for Go Big Injury lawyers declined to comment.

Willock, a native of New Milford, New Jersey, was a passenger in a 2021 Ford Expedition, a rental vehicle that was meant to transport recruits around campus, when the car crashed at 2:45 AM.

Willock, a redshirt offensive lineman, was joined in the vehicle by Georgia football teammate Warren McClendon and recruiting staffers LeCroy and Tory Bowles.

Bowles is reportedly being treated for “serious injuries” while McClendon was released from the hospital after suffering minor ailments.

A crash report revealed that Willock was not wearing a seatbelt when he was ejected from the vehicle. It’s not clear if the trip was authorized by the university.