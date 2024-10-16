Georgia football is set to play Texas on Saturday in a highly-anticipated contest. The Bulldogs will be without linebacker Smael Mondon, however, per Pete Nakos of On3. He is seemingly dealing with a foot injury, as Nakos reports Mondon was wearing a boot on the sidelines during the Georgia-Mississippi State game.

Mondon is an impactful player to say the least. He has recorded six solo tackles and 17 total tackles so far in 2024. He has played at Georgia since 2021, but enjoyed his breakout campaign in 2022 after finishing the year with 76 total tackles and 49 solo tackles.

Mondon will be missed on Saturday.

Georgia-Texas football game

Georgia football has some concerns overall. They are 5-1, but it will require an extremely impressive effort to defeat 6-0 Texas. The Longhorns have been unstoppable in 2024 and they appear to be a legitimate championship contender. Upsets occur on a consistent basis in college football, but defeating Texas without Mondon will be an immense challenge without question.

Georgia can make a serious dent in the college football standings with a victory, however. They are No. 5 overall, so Saturday's game is a must-win for them. At the very least, the Bulldogs need to play a competitive brand of football and keep the score close. Georgia certainly cannot afford to lose in convincing fashion.

Defense will be of the utmost importance. Texas' offense has found plenty of success in 2024, so a strong defensive effort will go a long way towards keeping Georgia in this game. If the Longhorns' offense finds its rhythm early, though, it may be a long night for the Bulldogs.

The Georgia-Texas football game will receive no shortage of attention on Saturday night. It is already the talk of the college football world. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST as Georgia looks to pull off a massive upset.