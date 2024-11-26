Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart sidestepped a question about some viral comments from Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key. The Bulldogs have clinched a spot in the SEC championship game ahead of Senior Day against the Yellow Jackets. The rivalry known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” has a special meaning to both head coaches, who are both alums at the schools they coach. Key and Smart were with their programs as players simultaneously in 1997 and 1998, meaning they probably played against each other.

The Yellow Jackets' head coach has made his feelings about the Bulldogs clear over the years. When talking about Georgia football, Key has said in the past, “There's nothing I hate more in the world. It's probably the only thing I hate (the Georgia Bulldogs).”

Smart responded to these comments on Monday in an interview with UGASports.com.

“I don't think you get real emotional about things like that. I think you're a much better coach when you stay composed and teach your players what it will take to win the game. It will be an emotional game, but I don't get emotional about it. It's an interstate rivalry, it's a chance at a state championship, it's a lot of pride, it's a lot of history in the game. But the game is played between the lines between the players.”

Georgia football has a lot to lose against Georgia Tech

The Bulldogs could technically lose to the Yellow Jackets and make the College Football Playoff with a win on December 7. However, a victory this Saturday practically secures a spot in the twelve-team bracket regardless of what happens in the SEC championship game.

The chaos last Saturday helped a lot with Georgia's room for error to make the playoff. Alabama suffered a brutal loss to Oklahoma, while Ole Miss was upset by Florida. While those two teams beat the Bulldogs this season, the playoff committee will likely not punish Kirby Smart's program for playing and losing an extra game on its schedule.

A loss in the SEC championship game would likely pit the Bulldogs against the loser of the ACC championship game or Clemson for an at-large berth. Georgia football has a much better resume than all of those teams and even blew out Dabo Swinney's squad earlier in the year. Losing to the Yellow Jackets, on the other hand, would give quarterback Carson Beck and company no other path to the playoff besides winning the SEC championship game. Of these two rivals, it's not even close to which team has more to lose.

The last time Georgia Tech beat Georgia was in 2016. The 28-27 loss came during Kirby Smart's first year in Athens. It's been all domination for the Bulldogs since then. Kirby Smart's program currently leads the rivalry overall 71-41-5. However, Georgia football cannot take its interstate rival lightly. Georgia Tech has steadily improved under Brent Key over his three years in charge. The Yellow Jackets are 7-4 and recently beat then-No. 4 Miami.

Overall, this rendition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” could be a trap game for the No. 10 Bulldogs. However, Kirby Smart and company know what's at stake. Georgia football controls its own destiny, which is dangerous for the rest of the country.