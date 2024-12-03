The Georgia football program is currently preparing for its upcoming SEC Championship matchup with the Texas Longhorns from Atlanta. The game is a rematch of the contest between the two teams earlier this year in Austin, which Georgia won easily.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a thrilling eight overtime win over rival Georgia Tech last week, a game in which quarterback Carson Beck and the offense overcame a slow start to ultimately make just enough plays down the stretch to win.

Recently, Beck participated in a press conference leading up to the matchup with Texas, and he gave a quote that may not sit very well with Georgia football fans.

“I don't watch football,” said Beck, per Bleacher Report. “I know that sounds kind of crazy, but I don't really enjoy watching football. It's not fun for me… so if I watch that game, I'm not just going to be able to sit there and enjoy it, I'm going to stress myself out the whole entire time. I'm watching the defense, like ‘OK, why this coverage on this down?' I'm like, ‘well why did he throw it there against this coverage?' You can learn from watching it, but it's stressful for me.”

While Beck may have saved himself with the clarification that he does indeed watch film in preparation for Georgia games, it was still probably a quote he'd like to have back.

Can Georgia football win another championship?

The Bulldogs haven't exactly been a model of consistency so far this year, as at times the team has looked like a true juggernaut, such as in the win vs Texas, and at others has looked dead in the water, including in a blowout loss at Ole Miss.

Georgia football is more than likely going to the college football playoff regardless of what happens on Saturday against the Longhorns, but they could potentially play themselves into a first round bye with a win, giving them plenty of motivation to bring their A Game to the matchup.

Carson Beck seems to have moved past some poor performances earlier in the season in which he struggled with turnovers, and recently turned in his best game of the year in a win over Tennessee.

In any case, Georgia and Texas are slated to kick off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be carried nationally by ABC.