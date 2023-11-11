Georgia football is getting some good news as star offensive lineman Amarius Mims is available Saturday night for a game with Ole Miss.

University of Georgia football is getting some good news ahead of a pivotal SEC game Saturday night against Ole Miss. Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims is expected to play after nursing a high ankle sprain, per college football reporter Pete Thamel. Mims previously had surgery due to the injury.

The addition is good news for Georgia's gunslinging quarterback Carson Beck. Beck is expected to throw it a lot against a tough Ole Miss Rebels defense. Beck is completing 72 percent of his passes in 2023, throwing for 2,716 yards and 16 touchdowns. He only has four interceptions this season in 9 games. Beck will certainly enjoying having Mims to protect him. Mims saw action in 14 games in 2022, and was named to the Preseason Media Days All-SEC First Team in 2023 before suffering the injury in mid-September.

Georgia is having another outstanding season under head coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs are 9-0, and at the top of the SEC East standings. Georgia is no. 1 in the country in the Associated Press football poll and a strong contender to return to the SEC championship game and possibly the College Football Playoff.

But Ole Miss is no slouch. Coach Lane Kiffin has the Rebels knocking on the door of the SEC West behind Alabama. The Rebels are 8-1 overall with a 5-1 conference record, just a game behind the Crimson Tide. Ole Miss enters Saturday's game with a must-win situation. If Ole Miss loses a second game, they will fall far behind not only in the SEC but also the College Football Playoff rankings.

Ole Miss and Georgia kick off at 7:00 Eastern Saturday night.