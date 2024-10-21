The Georgia football team is coming off a huge win over the Texas Longhorns in Week 8. As such, Georgia is right behind Oregon in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Entering Week 9, Georgia has a bye before games against Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, UMass, and Georgia Tech to finish out the regular season. Despite Georgia's win over Texas, there are some concerns about quarterback Carson Beck.

The Bulldogs QB1 entered the year as a Heisman Trophy candidate, but he failed to throw a touchdown and tossed three interceptions in the victory against Texas.

As such, Colin Cowherd dropped a brutally honest take on Beck's NFL Draft projections amid a bit of a disappointing year.

“Georgia couldn't do anything offensively and they beat Texas. My big takeaway was Carson Beck is no longer a first-round quarterback,” Cowherd said. “I wrote down, top of third round. When I watched him, I'm like, ‘He feels like a third-round pick.”

Beck has thrown for 1,993 yards with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions so far in the 2024 season. However, Beck has three games with multiple interceptions and two games with three interceptions, the other one coming in the loss to Alabama earlier in the year.

The Georgia offense did struggle to throw the ball against Texas, and all three touchdowns for the Bulldogs came via Trevor Etienne in the rushing game.

This marked the second time this year Beck failed to throw a touchdown. The other one came against Kentucky in a concerning 13-12 win on the road in Lexington. With college quarterbacks such as Jalen Milroe, Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders. and Quinn Ewers, Beck's NFL Draft stock could very well be dropping with the way things have gone in 2024.

Beck will need to change that narrative over the final month of the regular season before the College Football Playoff begins.