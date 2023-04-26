UGA has been informed that Dave Willock will file a civil action for $2 million on behalf of his son, Devin Willock. Devin was a Georgia Football player that tragically died in a car crash. Dave Willock claims that the University of Georgia Athletic Association directed recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy to operate the Ford Expedition involved in the deadly collision, according to a legal notification submitted to the Georgia Board of Regents on April 11.

Police reports indicate that LeCroy had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit. She was driving at speeds of up to 104 mph when the university-rented vehicle crashed on Barnett Shoals Road around 2:45 a.m. on January 15. Devin Willock and LeCroy both lost their lives in the accident, which occurred while racing with defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

The University is arguing that LeCroy was not authorized to drive the vehicle at the time since she was off-duty. However, Dave Willock claims that UGA athletics told LeCroy and other recruiting analysts that their primary responsibility over the weekend was to transport players and recruits for celebration and recruiting activities.

The notice contends that text messages and emails will substantiate these allegations. It also argues that the university was aware of LeCroy’s history of excessive speeding. Despite this, she was still allowed to use vehicles for university purposes, constituting negligence by UGA.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The University of Georgia has denied the claims, calling them “full of inaccuracies.” UGA has stated that lead attorney Terry Jackson has not provided any evidence to support these allegations. They also emphasized that personal use of vehicles rented for recruiting activities was strictly prohibited.

The University System of Georgia has acknowledged receipt of the legal notice but declined to comment on pending litigation. Dave Willock is seeking the maximum compensation allowed under the Georgia Tort Claims Act for claims against the Board of Regents.

Recruiting staffer Tory Bowles and offensive lineman Warren McClendon were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. They survived with injuries. The legal notice serves as a requirement for filing a lawsuit against a government entity. The University of Georgia has 90 days to respond.