Dylan Raiola, the consensus No. 1 college football prospect for the Class of 2024 and a Georgia football commit, is transferring to Buford High School in Buford, Georgia for his final high school season, according to Blake Baumgartner of ESPN.

This is the second time Raiola is transferring high schools since last season. He moved from Chandler High School to Pinnacle High School (both in Arizona) but a potential five-game suspension for the move could have cost Raiola nearly half the season.

His father Dominic, who played 14 seasons in the NFL, said that after speaking with Pinncacle's head coach, the decision was made to look elsewhere.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He (Dylan) wanted to play right away,” Dominic told ESPN. “And I think for our family, where we are, it just made total sense. Let's get him in a program because you can say he is moving to another high school, this, that, and the other. But I think people would rather see Dylan play than sit. And so we're excited about it.”

Raiola initially verbally committed to Ohio State last May but decommitted in December, reopening his recruitment. He ultimately landed with Kirby Smart and Georgia who have the top 2024 recruiting class in college football.

Buford High will be the third different high school that Dylan Raiola plays for before he joins the college ranks. As a junior, he threw for 2,435 yards with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. Soon Raiola will likely be leading Georgia football into battle, but one more high school season in uncharted territory awaits the five-star talent.