The Georgia football program is currently embroiled in controversy after a report surfaced that exposes sexual assault and domestic violence within the program. Georgia football responded by issuing a statement that noted that Georgia coaches suspend players who face ‘any credible allegation of sexual violence or assault’ during the investigation process, reports On3.

“The University of Georgia and athletic association consider any allegation of sexual assault or domestic abuse to be a very serious matter, and we take swift and appropriate action in response to allegations when warranted by law enforcement or internal investigations. This policy is applied universally across our university community to students, student-athletes, staff and personnel. Student-athletes are subject to the exact same disciplinary process as other students, and in addition, face further athletic program disciplinary measures, which can include suspension and dismissal from the team.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is a statement from the Georgia football program that needs to be taken at face-value given all of the reports of sexual assault and domestic violence. The only way this statement can be taken seriously is if reporting of sexual assault and domestic violence decreases and Georgia football players start to face less accusations. If the accusations continue to pile up, then the entire program needs to be continually held accountable.

It will be interesting to see how this continues to play out given how important the football program is to Georgia, and NCAA football in general. The hope is that the program takes serious steps to educate and remove excess instances of such terrible cases and that they aren't given as many passes in the future as the report claims.