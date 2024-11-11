Two days after Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart called Jake Pope an ‘idiot', he broke the silence Monday on X. He shared his thoughts, which were full of regret about celebrating with the Ole Miss football fans. Support roared in on X, with many saying that it's fine and to move on. Smart's comments though didn't go unnoticed. He sounded off on Pope and tried to move on.

“What an idiot. Just stupid,” Smart said. “I didn’t see it until today. He’s embarrassed about it. That’s a childhood friend of his. Just not real smart. But to be honest with you, I don’t really have time to waste on that. My focus is on Tennessee.”

Georgia was dominated by Ole Miss football in nearly every facet of their matchup. From the running game to offensive line production to passing, the Rebels did whatever they wanted. With this loss being the second for Georgia football, Smart had no reason to be happy. Although Pope was meeting with friends and family, it left a poor reflection on him and the program.

How will Georgia football fare after the Jake Pope incident at Ole Miss football?

The Bulldogs have a tough and potentially season-defining game on Saturday against Tennessee football. With two losses on the season, a third could push them outside of the College Football Playoff. On the other hand, the Volunteers would love to send the Bulldogs out of the playoffs.

Regardless of the incident with Pope, it seemed to be the icing on the cake for a rough day. Smart has planned to move on from it, along with Pope, and the rest of the program. As mentioned before, they'll focus on winning out the rest of the season to make the CFP.

Since the loss, they've dropped to No. 11 in the CFP rankings, while Ole Miss leapfrogged them to the No. 10 spot. At this point, Georgia needs to win and limit distractions, especially one of Pope's caliber.