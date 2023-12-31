Robert Griffin III had some words after Georgia mopped Florida State.

It was not at all a good night for the Florida State football squad and Mike Norvell. They had to face a tough Georgia team that had great recruits in all parts of the gridiron. Kirby Smart looked to dominate one of the best teams in all of college football during the Orange Bowl. They buried the Seminoles with a scoring avalanche. But, Robert Griffin III posits that this ugly form of football should not have happened. He argues that it was the result of the College Football Playoff.

“The product you see on the field in this Georgia vs Florida State game is a direct representation of what you get when a team gets snubbed from the CFP and you tell the kids the games they play don’t matter. Opt-outs ruined the game,” Robert Griffin III declared after the Florida State football squad's 63 to 3 loss in the Orange Bowl.

There were a lot of reasons for players in the Florida State football system to not push through in this game. In total, they did not see seven out of their 11 prized starters in this game. 30 players, including the starters, were also not risking any more playing time with the Mike Norvell squad after it was announced that they were not part of the College Football Playoff.

Kirby Smart and Georgia took advantage of this and kept the punches coming. The best the Seminoles could do was score a field goal in the second quarter. Everything else was a disaster for the Florida State football squad.