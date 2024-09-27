If there is a program equipped to succeed Alabama as the next great NCAA dynasty, Georgia football appears to be up to the task. Although competition is fierce, particularly in the SEC, Kirby Smart has led the Bulldogs to the apex and positioned them for prorogued success. With two national championships already, they have an opportunity to definitively lay claim to the 2020s.

But will Georgia's reign be marred by its alarming arrest rate? The team seems shockingly incapable of avoiding the police or negative headlines for an extended period of time. There have been more than 20-related driving incidents involving a Bulldogs player that have resulted in an arrest or citation since 2023.

What is even more startling is that so many transgressions are occurring following the fatal car crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Smart knows things are out of hand but insists he and the school are taking the necessary steps to hopefully combat the problem.

“I'll say what I've been saying, and that is that we've worked very hard with our administration to try to prevent it and stop it, and most importantly, keep everybody safe,” he said, per ESPN's Chris Low. “We've got to find a way to do that.”

Georgia football is taking action, but there is far more work to be done

Players have been punished via suspension or the loss of their NIL earnings, but there are still a concerning number of incidents. Discipline alone is not changing the culture, at least not yet. Georgia football must reflect on the atmosphere and lessons they are instilling within their young athletes. Even if their intentions are pure, there is obviously room to improve given the state of things.

The Bulldogs dominate conversations surrounding the university, Athens community and arguably the state itself. They are expected to represent those institutions with dignity and respect. Kirby Smart will need to keep thinking of ways to address the issue. Because if not, people will not just view him as the face of college football. He will be seen as the face of a safety problem.