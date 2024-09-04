The lawsuit against current Philadelphia Eagles and former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter stemming from a fatal car crash in January 2023 will continue after a survivor of the crash settled with the University of Georgia's athletics department, per a court filing.

Former UGA recruiting staffer Victoria Bowles, according to her lawsuit, suffered numerous injuries as a result of the crash, including several fractured vertebrae, 10 broken ribs, lumbar fractures, a broken collarbone, and lacerations of her internal organs. In addition to Bowles' alleged injuries, the crash killed recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock. Carter had been accused of racing the SUV that was being driven by LeCroy, who had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit, before LeCroy's vehicle, which was carrying Willock and Bowles, went off the road and crashed.

Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing last year, shortly before he was selected ninth overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft. He avoided jail time, instead receiving 12 months of probation, a fine, and mandates of community service and the completion of a driving course.

At the time of a warrant being issued for his arrest in Georgia, Carter left and then returned to the NFL combine after being booked and posting bail in Athens.

“It is my intention to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented,” Carter said before leaving the combine. “There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing.”

Despite his plea and the recent settlement with the UGA athletics department, Bowles and, in a separate lawsuit, Willock's family, are still suing Carter and others. In Bowles' case, she is seeking more than $170,000 in damages.