Kirby Smart and Brent Key led Georgia football and Georgia Tech football through an epic showdown on Friday night, and the coaches shared a postgame hug that perfectly reflected the intensity and quality of the game between the two in-state rivals.

The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry on Friday delivered an unexpected thriller, with Georgia shockingly trailing 17-0 at halftime. The Bulldogs faced an uphill battle as they sought to overcome the deficit in the second half.

Kirby Smart and Brent Key sharing an emotional moment at midfield

After the grueling, emotionally charged contest, head coaches Kirby Smart and Brent Key met at midfield for a longer-than-usual handshake and embrace, a fitting gesture after the intense eight-overtime game.

The two coaches then shared an extended hug, lasting nearly 40 seconds, with Smart appearing to offer a heartfelt message to Key.

Georgia Tech football held a 27-13 lead with less than six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, fueling discussions of a potential upset.

The Bulldogs made an incredible comeback, scoring two touchdowns in just four minutes to tie the game and force overtime. In a dramatic twist, Georgia football triumphed in eight overtimes, securing a 44-42 victory with Nate Frazier’s game-winning two-point conversion.

The game quickly became a memorable classic, preserving Georgia's chances at the College Football Playoff. For Georgia Tech, they were just moments away from shocking their rival in the season’s final contest.

This win marked Georgia's first comeback from a 17-point deficit or more since 2006 and just the second time in the last 20 years that the Bulldogs overcame a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit.

After failing to score in the first half for the first time since 2019, Georgia's offense exploded in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs scored 21 points in the final 8:18, including two touchdowns in the last 3:39, handing the Yellow Jackets one of the most gut-wrenching losses in the rivalry.

A grueling 8 OT duel

Both teams exchanged touchdowns in the first and second overtimes, setting the stage for a dramatic two-point conversion duel. In the fifth overtime, both squads found the end zone again, leveling the score at 42.

Haynes King made an impressive return for Georgia Tech after missing two games, throwing for 303 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 110 yards and three more scores. Despite his standout performance, Georgia managed to edge out a victory.

With the win, Georgia improves to 10-2 on the season and is set to face Texas in the SEC Championship. Prior to the Week 14 game, the Bulldogs had already secured their spot in the title matchup. A win in the SEC Championship would guarantee them a spot in the College Football Playoff, complete with a first-round bye.

Both Brent Key and Kirby Smart had their college playing careers at the schools they now coach, with their time on the field briefly coinciding from 1997 to 1998. Now at the helm of their rival programs, it's clear they hold a great deal of respect for one another.

The hug between the two tacticians was a powerful display of sportsmanship, showcasing mutual respect. Whether fans of their respective schools share the same sentiment is another matter altogether.