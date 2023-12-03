Georgia football coach Kirby Smart wasn't happy with the lack of review on a key play in the SEC Championship game

Georgia football fell to Alabama 27-24 in the SEC championship game on Saturday, and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is angry.

With 1:25 remaining in the first half, Alabama faced a fourth and 4 on Georgia 37-yard line. The Crimson Tide led 10-7 and stop for Georgia football would be massive, especially with since the Bulldogs would get the ball to begin the second half.

But Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was able to avoid pressure and find connect with wide receiver Isaiah Bond for a 22-yard completion.

Bama quickly hurried to the line and got the next play off. But a look at the replay on TV seemed to show that Bond wasn't able to maintain possession through the entirety of the catch. But since a review never came, Alabama continued its drive:

This was ruled a catch by Isaiah Bond on 4th down without a review…Alabama turned it into a TD to go up 10 #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/Uplv3aCT9v — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) December 2, 2023

Talking with reporters after the game, Smart shared his frustration, according to Connor Riley of DawgNation:

“The first staple of any review is they review it up top, you know, and they go quick,” Smart said. “So for me to ask for a review, it’d cost me a timeout, but they get to watch it. So I was not aware of it being called or not called. I mean, I guess you’re saying the replay showed that he didn’t catch it, and that was an extremely critical play of the game because they go on to score there.”

The loss throws the CFP picture into disarray, but Georgia football still has a case to make to be considered one of the top four teams in the country. The committee must acknowledge a win over No. 9 Missouri and blowout wins over two other ranked SEC teams (Kentucky was No. 20 when the Bulldogs beat them as well). Though, a potentially undefeated Florida State and one-loss Texas team who beat Alabama on the road will also be difficult to ignore.

It will be interesting to see how it all shakes out.