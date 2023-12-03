The Bulldog's loss to the Alabama Crimson did not stop Kirby Smart from vouching for his team's College Football Playoff merit.

The Georgia Bulldogs lost a brutal nail-biting SEC Championship to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 27-24 defeat was Georgia's first loss of the 2023-24 season. Of course, the game has ramifications on the team's College Football Playoff plans. Head coach Kirby Smart disclosed his thoughts on the CFP race after the loss.

Kirby Smart believes the Bulldogs remain one of the best CFP contenders

Smart addressed his team's chances in the postseason's biggest stage in a post-game briefing:

“Well, Bill Hancock said, ‘It's not the most deserving. It's the best four teams.' If [Georgia] ain't [one of] the best four teams out there, I don't believe any man or woman sitting on that committee doesn't believe that's not one of the best teams that was No.1 coming into it,” Smart told CBS, per Athlon Sports.

Smart's assertion makes sense given Georgia's dominant run over the past year and a half. The Bulldogs have won the last two national championships in addition to a 29-game win streak. Thus, Georgia is considered by some to remain the top contender for the 2023-24 national title.

The Alabama Crimson Tide put an on relentless display in the SEC Championship. The Crimson Tide got opportune stops including a critical forced fumble on Georgia's offense. In the end, the Bulldogs could get on the board in enough time to respond.

The coming weeks will have college football fans on edge as the College Football Playoff bracket gets shaken up. Who will make the final cut?

Georgia has a great chance to come out atop the CFP; however, it will not be easy. Now, people recognize Alabama and others as significant threats. Nevertheless, the loss will not stop the Bulldogs from marching forward.