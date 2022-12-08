By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for their biggest game of the season — yet. After going undefeated through the regular season and winning the SEC Championship Game by wallopping the LSU Tigers, Georgia football is 13-0 and needs just two more wins to finish on top of the college football world.

Before Georgia football faces off with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinals in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, the Bulldogs got some terrific news to further boost their morale as kicker Jack Podlesny has just been named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year. Moreover Kirby Smart also added to this trophy case by winning the SEC Coach of the Year honors.

2022 SEC Football Honors ▪️ SEC Special Teams Player of the Year: @JackPodlesny ▪️ SEC Coach of the Year: @KirbySmartUGA#GoDawgspic.twitter.com/Jr9VCgsqaS — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 7, 2022

Smart is the first coach to be named SEC Coach of the Year in back-to-back seasons since Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban pulled off that feat over a decade ago in 2008-09.

There’s no question about how magnificent the job Smart has done this season for Georgia football. The Bulldogs have barely been threatened in a game all season long. They have been blowing opposing teams out of the water on a weekly basis, dominating opponents on both ends of the field. Georgia football finished the regular season seventh in the nation with 39.7 points per game and fifth nationally with just 13.8 points allowed per contest.

Georgia football is gunning for back-to-back national title wins, which is something no team has ever done in the College Football Playoff era.

The winner of the Georgia football-Ohio State game will face the winner of the showdown between the Michigan Wolverines and the TCU Horned Frogs.