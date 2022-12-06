By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Lane Kiffin just loves messing with college football fans on Twitter. On Monday, the Ole Miss Rebels head coach posted a photo on Twitter with Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart, who is in the middle of preparation for the Peach Bowl between Georgia football and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“Making sure if he has any openings to keep me in mind. Back to Back!!!,” Kiffin’s caption of the photo read.

Making sure if he has any openings to keep me in mind. 😂 Back to Back!!! ⁦@GeorgiaFootball⁩ pic.twitter.com/ApENObBg0K — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 5, 2022

At the end of the day, these are just two friends having a little bit of fun time. It’s about to get serious for them, though, especially for Smart, with Georgia football getting a tough assignment in the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs are undefeated and undoubtedly the best football team in the nation today, but the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes still look dangerous and capable of pulling off an upset.

Kiffin, on the other hand, will also be coaching in a bowl game this season, with his Rebels playing the Texas Tech Red Raiders later this month in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. The Rebels ended the regular season with three losses in a row, including the finale in the Egg Bowl against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Nevertheless, Kiffin got Ole Miss bowl eligible, so at least there is some postseason football for Ole Miss fans to watch and get excited about this holiday season.

Before becoming head coach of Georgia football, Smart had served as an assistant and defensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide, and that’s where he and Kiffin got close. Kiffin was part of Nick Saban’s coaching staff from 2014 to 2016.