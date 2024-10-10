Kirby Smart wasn't happy with the crowd noise he heard at Sanford Stadium, but he had to have been encouraged with what he saw on the field from his players. Despite playing without star linebacker Smael Mondon, Georgia football overcame a slow start to blow out the Auburn Tigers and bounce back from their crushing loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide the prior week.

Up next for Georgia is a date at home vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday. Mississippi State is largely considered to be the worst team in the SEC, and Georgia is understandably a massive favorite entering the contest.

However, Smart knows that it's his job to keep his team motivated, and he's now resorting to some unusual methods to keep his players' heads in the game this week, per Connor Riley of DawgNation.

“If they’re doing a Netflix documentary on you this week, who would you want to watch it? And would they approve? Would you send it to your parents? Would you send it to an NFL team if they did a Netflix documentary on your performance and your pride, and how you practiced this week,’” Smart said. “And I was shocked, they must all thought the Netflix documentary was on them today, because they practiced as good as they have ever done. So just give them a little attention, and they eat it up.”