Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is revealing what he said to his team at halftime on Friday against Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs bounced back from a 17-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Yellow Jackets in eight overtimes, 44-42.

“We had to get stops on defense and we knew we wouldn't get many possessions because they were going to eat the clock, and run the ball,” Smart said. “That was the biggest difference, can we make every possession count.”

Georgia did make every possession count in the second half, and also came up with a huge forced fumble late in the fourth quarter that made a big difference in the game. The eight-overtime contest is arguably the game of the year so far in college football, as the Bulldogs kept their hopes alive for a College Football Playoff berth.

The Bulldogs went 2-for-6 on its two point tries in overtime, which turned out to be just enough. Georgia Tech went 1-for-6.

“If they played it out like they used to, we might still be out there,” Smart said, per ESPN.

Georgia football is now 10-2 on the year, and have work still ahead of them before the final CFP rankings are revealed.

Georgia football looked dead in the water until late against Georgia Tech

Georgia mounted a remarkable comeback against the Yellow Jackets, who have made waves this season in the ACC. Georgia needed help and got it when it counted, to grab an extra possession in the game with the turnover. Running back Nate Frazier then later made the game-winning play for the Bulldogs in the eighth overtime period.

“People were getting worn down,” Smart added. “People were getting tired. We weren't getting open. That kid's got an electric ability to hit the hole hard. I guess we blocked it right because it hit up in there.”

The Bulldogs finish their regular season with a 10-2 record, with losses this year to Alabama and Ole Miss. Georgia has a chance to win the SEC championship, despite the losses. The Bulldogs will play for a league title on December 7.

“I'm just proud of our guys and proud of their fight and grit and toughness,” Smart added. “That's really my focus. I mean, just keep getting better and don't ride the wave of emotion. Because if things went the other way on one of those plays tonight, we'd be playing next week for our lives to go to the playoffs, right? So our opportunity is in front of us, and we've got to go out and play well and play a good team.”

Georgia awaits its opponent for that SEC title game, as Texas and Texas A&M play Saturday. The winner of that game plays Georgia.