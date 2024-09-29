In what might end up being the game of the year in college football, Georgia and Alabama squared off in a top-25 showdown of SEC powerhouses on Saturday. Leading up to the game, it was one of the toughest matchups to predict, with many experts split on the outcome. In the end, the Crimson Tide secured a 41-34 home victory over the Bulldogs in an absolute thriller.

The fact that Georgia even made a game out of this after one of their worst starts in recent memory speaks volumes. By the end of the first quarter, Alabama had already jumped to a 21-0 lead, leaving Georgia football with no answers on either side of the ball. By halftime, the Bulldogs managed to put up one score but still trailed 30-7.

The second half was all about a valiant Georgia comeback effort, as they put up 27 points to Alabama's 11, briefly taking the lead at one point. It wasn’t always smooth, though, as 19 of those points came in the fourth quarter. The comeback effort ultimately fell short when Carson Beck threw an interception in the end zone on a drive that could have tied the game at 41, potentially sending it to overtime. Instead, the Bulldogs suffered their first regular-season loss since 2020, once again falling to an Alabama team that has been a consistent thorn in their side.

As for Beck, he’ll be remembered by Georgia fans for this game, but mainly as someone to point the finger at for the loss.

Carson Beck almost redeemed himself

Before the game against Alabama, Carson Beck had yet to throw an interception all season. After leaving Tuscaloosa on Saturday night, that record was no longer intact.

Beck's performance against Alabama was, by far, the worst of his career, with most of his struggles coming in the first half. On Georgia's first three possessions, the offense ran just 10 plays, ending in a punt, an interception, and another punt. By that point, Alabama had already built a 28-0 lead.

Beck could never find his rhythm, missing wide-open receivers and connecting with Alabama defenders instead. Just before halftime, he had already completed the first multiple-interception game of his career.

Then, suddenly, Beck looked like a different quarterback in the second half. He began hitting deep passes and finding his receivers in stride rather than making errant throws. By the end of the night, Beck finished 27-of-50 for 439 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions—truly a tale of two quarterbacks.

All three of his touchdowns came in the second half and almost propelled the Bulldogs to one of the greatest comebacks in college football history. However, his final interception—and a costly fumble at the start of the fourth quarter—dashed Georgia's hopes of tying the game at 41-all.

Beck's performance was a mixed bag in this one. He would have been hailed as a hero with a win, but his early struggles and final interception are what Georgia fans are likely to remember.

Georgia defenders had no answer for Ryan Williams

In just a few short games this season, Alabama seems to have found their next great wide receiver—a 17-year-old true freshman who’s playing well beyond his years. Ryan Williams made two incredible catches against Georgia, both of which led to Alabama's only scores in the second half. None was more critical than his touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Georgia had just completed an unbelievable comeback to take their first lead of the game with 2:31 left on the clock. But on Alabama's ensuing drive, Jalen Milroe connected with Williams, who took it 75 yards for the go-ahead touchdown on the very next play.

Defensive back Julian Humphrey will have to shoulder some blame for the misplay on Williams. When Milroe released the pass, Humphrey was already beaten and couldn’t even look back to locate the ball. Desperately, he threw his arms up but was easily juked by the young receiver, leading to a collision between Humphrey and fellow defensive back KJ Bolden.

This was indicative of how the Bulldogs' defenders struggled to contain Williams all evening. The freshman finished with six catches for 177 yards and the game-changing touchdown.