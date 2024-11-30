The Georgia football team won in eight overtimes to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Friday night in what was an exhilarating game that featured all kinds of twists and turns. It was no doubt a heartbreaking loss for the Georgia Tech football team since they were unranked and gave everything they had against the No. 7 team, but they would get a shout-out from head coach Kirby Smart right after the contest concluded.

Right after the intense 44-42 win, Smart would mention Yellow Jacket head coach Brent Key and starting quarterback Haynes King and how much respect he has for them. At the end, he would talk about how “resilient” his team was during the game, according to a video posted by ‘The Winning Difference” on X, formerly Twitter.

“Their quarterback is an innate warrior. I have so much respect for the way Brent and them play. Our kids they are resilient as hell. They never quit, never say die,” Smart said.

The Georgia Tech football quarterback would make history in the game as the first in FBS history with 300 passing yards, 100 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns facing a top 10 ranked team. Looking at his statistics, he threw for 303 yards with two passing scores to go along with 110 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.

Georgia football's Kirby Smart gave more praise to Georgia Tech

On the other side, it was an exceptional game for Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck, as he threw for 297 yards to go along with a whopping five touchdown passes. Subsequently, Smart, after the game, would also say that the hope is that the viewership for Friday night was huge since it was an impeccable game.

“I hope that was great for viewership cause it was a great game,” Smart said via Bill Hofheimer.

The Georgia football team had a stressful outing in their regular season finale as despite the two teams being in an intense rivalry, some will also believe that a top 10 ranked team should handle business against an unranked one. Smart would say to the media after the game that all that matters is they got a victory, according to Saturday Down South.

“That no matter if you’ve got the hardest schedule in the country, the hardest schedule probably in the history of Georgia, you keep fighting,” Smart said. “And everybody, you know, holds a shot at you. Those guys played hard tonight. They had a good game plan. They played well enough to win. I’m talking about Georgia Tech. But our guys found a way to win. And at the end of the day, that’s what this is all about.”

The Bulldogs will now compete in the SEC Championship game either against Texas or Texas A&M.