Georgia football star WR Ladd McConkey needed to go to the injury tent amid the game vs. Ole Miss with an apparent lower-body issue.

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the middle of blowing out the Ole Miss Rebels as of this writing, but it's not all that rosy for Georgia football, with star wide receiver Ladd McConkey suffering an apparent lower-body injury.

McConkey appears to have hurt his leg, with Seth Emerson of the Athletic reporting that the Georgia football wideout limped while going into the injury tent, while UGA Football Live shared that ESPN noted that blood was seen “dripping down” the player's leg (h/t UGA Football Live).

It doesn't seem, however, that whatever injury McConkey sustained is serious, as Alison Mastrangelo of WSB-TV said that McConkey remained on the sidelines and did some physical work after exiting the tent.

“Ladd McConkey out of the medical tent and he's doing high knees and running in place to test out injury. His helmet is on an he just went up and spoke with Kirby. He did not take the field with the offense #godawgs”

Before he left the field with the injury, McConkey had already registered 81 receiving yards and a touchdown on four receptions. His touchdown score came in the first period when Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck found him for a 29-yard score to break a tie with the Rebels.

McConkey is easily one of the best players this season for Georgia. The junior WR entered the Ole Miss game with 337 receiving yards and a touchdown on 22 receptions in the 2023 college football season. Back in Week 9 versus the Florida Gators, McConkey went off for 135 receiving yards in a 43-20 win.