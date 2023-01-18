After yet another National Championship run, the Georgia Bulldogs are getting back a key contributor on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has announced that he will be returning for the 2023 season.

Ladd McConkey took to social media to announce his decision. He wrote, “One last ride with my guys! No place I’d rather be!”

Over the past two seasons, McConkey has been a driving force within Georgia’s offense. And he has played a key role in their runs to two straight national championships.

During the 2021 season, McConkey recorded 31 receptions for 447 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. On the ground, he added four carries for 44 rushing yards and one touchdown.

This past season, Ladd McConkey played an even bigger role in the offense. He finished the year recording 58 receptions for 762 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

McConkey also played a bigger role on the ground. He recorded 134 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on seven total carries.

Ladd McConkey has quietly put together one of the best two-year runs in the nation. In total, he has recorded 89 receptions for 1,209 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. On the ground, he carried the ball 11 times, recording 178 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

As Georgia took down TCU in this year’s National Championship, McConkey stuffed the stat sheet. He recorded five receptions for 88 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

With his return next season, Georgia will be getting a proven veteran back on the offense. He will once again be in line to play a large role in this offense.