Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is pointing the finger at himself after his team lost to Alabama. The Bulldogs dug themselves a 28-0 hole in the game, before charging back in the second half. The team ultimately came up short Saturday night, losing 41-34.

“We were not really prepared and that falls on me in the first half,” Smart said to reporters. “We didn't do a great job, especially defensively.”

Smart was pleased however with how his team was able to regroup in the second half. The Bulldogs had a chance to tie the game with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter. Alabama defensive back Zabien Brown made an epic interception in the end zone to stop the Georgia football offense, and win the game.

“It was a hell of a game,” Smart added.

Georgia must now win out to try and salvage a trip to the College Football Playoff

Georgia football is now in danger of missing the CFP for the second straight season. The Bulldogs can still get in, since the CFP has expanded this year. Georgia is going to have to put a bunch of wins together to get back in the conversation for a bid. Another loss in the SEC would nearly destroy their chances.

It won't be easy for Georgia. The Bulldogs have upcoming meetings with a number of Top 25 teams, including Texas, Tennessee and Ole Miss. Georgia went into the Alabama game Saturday as the no. 2 team in the country, but will fall from that spot after the defeat.

There's certainly some good news despite the loss. Georgia nearly overcame a 28-0 deficit to win on the road in Tuscaloosa. If Georgia's defense is able to start games better in the future, the team has shown the grit and toughness need to win close matchups.

The Bulldogs are now 3-1 on the season, following the Alabama loss. Georgia football next plays Auburn on Saturday.