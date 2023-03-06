After a week full of expectations at the NFL Combine, the 2023 NFL Draft is officially around the corner. The next generation of talent awaits to hear Commissioner Roger Goodell call its name in Kansas City, Missouri in late April. However, one player who might have to wait a little longer is Stetson Bennett.

In his final season at Georgia, Bennett completed 68.3% of his passes for 4,127 yards and 27 touchdowns against seven picks. On the ground, he had 205 yards for 10 scores. With the Bulldogs going a perfect 12-0 in the regular season and winning the SEC Championship Game, he was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Against the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship Game, the quarterback put up one of the best individual performances in College Football Playoff history. He completed 18 out of his 25 pass attempts for 304 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He also added 39 rushing yards for two scores en route to back-to-back national titles.

Still, despite his collegiate accomplishments, most project Stetson Bennett to be a late draft pick or even go undrafted. At the age of 25, he is already older than many starting quarterbacks in the league, which is likely affecting his draft stock. However, some teams might still value his experience.

With that being said, here are the three best destinations for Stetson Bennett in the 2023 NFL Draft.

One possibility for Bennett in the draft is joining the Kansas City Chiefs. The team is fresh off a Super Bowl title and has eight picks in the third round or lower in April.

While two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes is the clear starter, Kansas City needs to address the backup job. Longtime Chief Chad Henne announced his retirement following the team’s Super Bowl victory in February. Without him and in a tough financial situation, Kansas City could use the draft to bring a new quarterback to the roster.

Stetson Bennett would immediately be a second-string quarterback. Most importantly, he would learn from head coach Andy Reid, who worked as a quarterbacks coach in the past. Also, he would have Mahomes as a mentor, which could come in handy if Bennett ends up earning a starting job somewhere else.

Although his opportunities on the field would be limited in Kansas City, Bennett would compete for titles. With the possibility of going undrafted and having to battle for a roster spot, a backup job behind Mahomes could be a great consolation prize.

A team in a different situation is the Tennessee Titans. After a solid first half of the 2022 season, they lost seven games in a row. They would end up missing the postseason entirely as they failed to defeat a division foe in the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18.

As for the quarterback position, Tennessee had three different starters in 2022. That included rookie Malik Willis and Joshua Dobbs. The latter made his first two NFL starts in the final two games of the season with a playoff bid on the line.

With Ryan Tannehill struggling with injuries, the Titans could explore other options. Depending on when they waive him, they could save up to $27 million in cap space by cutting the veteran.

With a clear opening at the starting quarterback position, Stetson Bennett could benefit from the situation. If he joins Tennessee, he could battle for the starting job in his rookie year depending on who also signs with the team.

The Titans have five draft picks in the third round or lower. Should they use one of them on Bennett, they would at the very least have a reliable backup with chances of starting some games.

1. Atlanta Falcons

Finally, Stetson Bennett could continue in Georgia following his career in Athens. With five picks in the third round or lower, the Atlanta Falcons could take a chance with the longtime Bulldog.

Recently, the Falcons waived veteran Marcus Mariota. They signed the 2014 Heisman winner to be a starter, but he dealt with an injury after going just 5-8.

Now, the main quarterback left on the roster is Desmond Ridder. The rookie went 2-2 as a starter with 708 yards on a 63.5% completion rate for two touchdowns and no picks. While he did have his moments, the quarterback position is still an uncertainty for Atlanta.

Bennett could battle for the position with Ridder if the Falcons select him. Although the on-field situation is favorable, joining the Falcons goes beyond a starting job. Bennet was born in Atlanta and grew up across the state of Georgia. This means the hometown kid would continue close to his family and friends, which can be beneficial for his career.

All things considered; Atlanta is likely the best destination for Stetson Bennett in the 2023 NFL Draft.