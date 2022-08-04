Surprising details emerge about Georgia football HC Kirby Smart’s $112 million contract

Georgia football rewarded head coach Kirby Smart for winning the program’s first national championship in 41 years with a massive, $112 million contract extension back in July. On Thursday, as the Bulldogs began 2022 preseason camp, surprising new details about Smart’s contract emerged, per Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald.

“Georgia football coach Kirby Smart’s 10-year contract worth $112,500,000 total is fully guaranteed for the next five seasons.

Smart would receive 100 percent of the total unpaid contract through Dec. 31, 2026 if he is fired without cause anytime in the first five years, according to an amendment to the contract received Thursday in an open records request that was effective on Jan. 1.

If termination happened on or after Jan. 1, 2027, 85 percent of his total compensation would be owed to Smart.

His previous deal that ran through 2024 stipulated that Smart would be paid 65 percent of his total remaining compensation if he were fired without cause.”

Weiszer reports that Kirby Smart’s 10-year, $112 million contract is fully guaranteed over the next five years. However, it comes with some terms. If Smart is terminated “without cause anytime in the next five years”, Georgia football will be on the hook for “100 percent of the total unpaid contract through December 31, 2026.

If that termination happens on or after January 1, 2027, Georgia football would owe Smart 85 percent of the total compensation.

It’s a big difference from Kirby Smart’s previous contract, which only would have netted him 65 percent of his earnings in the event that he was fired. It’s clear that Georgia football has given Smart more security.

However, with that security comes big expectations.