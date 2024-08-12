Georgia football just took a hit on the recruitment front after the reported decommitment of four-star defensive weapon Christian Garrett, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Christian Garrett has Decommitted from Georgia, he tells me for @on3recruits. The 6’4 278 DL from Bogart, GA had been Committed to the Bulldogs since June. Ranked as a Top 5 DL in the ‘25 Class (per On3) 👀

Garrett initially committed to play for Georgia football back in June, but he seemingly has a change of heart, as college football followers are now left guessing again which school will land the Bogart, Georgia native. For what it's worth, Garrett has received a total of 24 offers, per 247 Sports, including other big programs like the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, Ole Miss Rebels, South Carolina Gamecocks, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Florida Gators, Clemson Tigers, and Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

It also appears that the Georgie Tech Yellow Jackets are being considered as the favorite to land Garrett's commitment, with On3 giving that possibility 88.4 percent chance of happening.

Even with Garrett backing away from his commitment to Georgia football, the Bulldogs still have an impressive total of 22 commits for the 2025 season, including a five-star (per On3) in Isaiah Gibson and over 15 four-stars.

The news of Garrett's decommitment from the Bulldogs program also comes just days after he seemingly ensured his loyalty to Georgia football.

“I'm a Georgia boy that's putting on for the G,” Garrett said, per Dawgs247's Benjamin Wolk.

“It's been the same. They never changed. They've stayed on me throughout the whole process, so that means a lot. It's been pretty good. We've got a great relationship and just focused on the season now.”

This latest development also added intrigue to Georgia's pursuit of in-state five-star prospects in Justus Terry and Christian's Elijah Griffin, who have both been contacted by Garrett.

“Really, just, we just tell them about Georgia, Garrett said. “They know what we know. It's really just a matter of time now.”

