The Georgia football program got a heartwarming visit from its national title winning QB Stetson Bennett on Saturday vs. Ole Miss.

The Georgia football team took on Ole Miss on Saturday that many expected would be a tough test for the Bulldogs. Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart provided a big challenge before being knocked out with an injury.

Georgia football suffered an injury of its own when star WR Ladd McConkey limped to an injury tent with a bloody injury during the game. An injury update for a key offensive lineman for the Bulldogs made QB Carson Beck happy.

As the game unfolded at Sanford Stadium in Georgia, ex-Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett made an appearance and was honored for his impressive, two national title winning performances as a walk-on starting QB with Georgia football.

Stetson Bennett was just officially recognized on the field for winning the Burlsworth trophy for the top player who started as a walk-on. He also did other things, as you may recall pic.twitter.com/7OTtLVbPSo — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) November 12, 2023

Now with the Los Angeles Rams, Bennett is one of the most beloved figures in recent Georgia football history.

He was placed on the non-football injury list by the Rams on September 13 giving him time to reconnect with his former fans and teammates back home in the Peach State.

Stetson Bennett is back in public and attending the UGA game tonight. It’s an AWESOME sight to see the Bulldogs legend and Rams rookie QB enjoying life. This is Bennett’s first public appearance since he was placed on the non-football injury list by the Rams on September 13th.… pic.twitter.com/xP9ShwiNIY — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 12, 2023

The Bulldogs wiped out the visiting Ole Miss Rebels by a final score of 52-17 on Saturday night. Bennett's 2023-2024 replacement Carson Beck stole the show, throwing for 306 yards and two touchdowns on the evening, although he did throw an interception against an opportunistic Rebels defense.

Carson Beck ➡️ Ladd McConkey pic.twitter.com/EdlkR5an4R — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 12, 2023

Kendall Milton ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries for Georgia football, showing off the explosive nature of its offense even without the former Heisman candidate Bennett.