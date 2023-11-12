The Georgia football team took on Ole Miss on Saturday that many expected would be a tough test for the Bulldogs. Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart provided a big challenge before being knocked out with an injury.

Georgia football suffered an injury of its own when star WR Ladd McConkey limped to an injury tent with a bloody injury during the game. An injury update for a key offensive lineman for the Bulldogs made QB Carson Beck happy.

As the game unfolded at Sanford Stadium in Georgia, ex-Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett made an appearance and was honored for his impressive, two national title winning performances as a walk-on starting QB with Georgia football.

Now with the Los Angeles Rams, Bennett is one of the most beloved figures in recent Georgia football history.

He was placed on the non-football injury list by the Rams on September 13 giving him time to reconnect with his former fans and teammates back home in the Peach State.

The Bulldogs wiped out the visiting Ole Miss Rebels by a final score of 52-17 on Saturday night. Bennett's 2023-2024 replacement Carson Beck stole the show, throwing for 306 yards and two touchdowns on the evening, although he did throw an interception against an opportunistic Rebels defense.

RECOMMENDED
Ladd McConkey of Georgia football catching a ball but replace the ball with medical cross symbol
Georgia football's Ladd McConkey limps into tent with bloody injury vs Ole Miss

Rexwell Villas ·

Georgia football star Brock Bowers is a game-time decision for Saturday's clash with Ole MIss
Georgia football star Brock Bowers' injury status for Ole Miss game to come down to the wire

Jack Winter ·

Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims on the left in the foreground, with a Georgia logo on the right.
Georgia's Carson Beck will love this injury update on offensive lineman

Benjamin Adducchio ·

Kendall Milton ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries for Georgia football, showing off the explosive nature of its offense even without the former Heisman candidate Bennett.

 