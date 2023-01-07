By Steve Zavala · 1 min read

It has been a busy past couple of weeks for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, from coaching the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff to being out on the recruiting trail. Smart has also been keeping a close watch on the NCAA transfer portal.

Multiple Georgia players have already entered the transfer portal, and the program has received several commitments for the 2023 campaign. For one, former Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett, who hauled in 56 receptions for 846 receiving yards this past year, announced last month that he opted to commit to the Bulldogs for next season.

Smart currently has all of his attention set on the Bulldogs’ upcoming 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game clash with TCU, but he will soon shift his focus to the transfer portal. Smart does have a message for any player in the transfer portal who is considering taking his talents to the reigning SEC champions.

“You come here, it’s different,” Smart said during a press conference on Saturday ahead of the CFP national title game.

Smart also advised potential transfer recruits that “if you don’t want different, don’t come.”

It will be noteworthy to see just what other moves Georgia has planned in the transfer portal.