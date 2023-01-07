By Tim Capurso · 4 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs are preparing to take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday. It’s a matchup between the defending champion Georgia football program, a team many are unsurprised to see in this position, against TCU, a team no one expected to see in this game.

The Bulldogs arrived at this point after securing an SEC Championship title while rolling through their schedule.

Things looked dire for the ‘Dawgs in the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes, who held onto a double-digit point lead late in the game until the defending champs stormed back to score 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, TCU football ignored the critics and haters, rattling off an undefeated season. The Horned Frogs fell to the Kansas State Wildcats in the Big 12 title game, though the College Football Playoff committee leaned on their impressive year-long resume, granting them a spot in the playoff.

The Frogs stunned the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl jumping out in front and forcing the Wolverines to play from behind all game long. The result was a 51-45 win- and a trip to the title game.

Georgia football, seen as heavy favorites over TCU, has a second straight National Championship Game within their grasp.

In order to take home a second straight title, the Bulldogs will need quarterback Stetson Bennett to take care of the football, something Michigan’s JJ McCarthy struggled with.

They will also need that vaunted defense, which struggled to keep points off the board in the College Football Playoff win over Ohio State, to return to its level of play from earlier this season.

Do those things and there’s a very good chance that Kirby Smart will be celebrating his second straight title win.

That said, let’s jump into some Georgia football predictions for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game vs. the TCU Horned Frogs.

Kenny McIntosh Totals Over 100 Scrimmage Yards

Kenny McIntosh ran well this season for the Georgia Bulldogs, tallying 779 rushing yards on 141 carries while adding 506 receiving yards.

He’s been on a nice statistical roll lately, totaling 100-plus yards from scrimmage in three of his last four games, including 126 yards and a score last week vs. the Buckeyes.

Despite besting the Wolverines, Michigan’s multi-talented halfback Donovan Edwards was able to exceed the 100-yard mark while playing through an injury against TCU.

Whether on the ground or through the air, McIntosh will be a big part of Georgia football offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s gameplan.

Expect McIntosh to have over 100 scrimmage yards for the fourth time in five games in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game vs. TCU.

Georgia Football Defense Shuts Down TCU Running Game

If there’s one safe bet you can make about this Georgia-TCU National Championship matchup, it’s that the Bulldogs run defense, led by potential top-five NFL Draft pick Jalen Carter, will get the job done.

They were stout last year, allowing the third-fewest rushing yards per contest, at 81.7. Somehow, they’ve been even better in 2022, surrendering a measly 77 rushing yards per game, the best mark in the country.

The Buckeyes featured more of a passing-heavy attack, though their 32 rushing attempts still yielded just 119 yards.

There’s simply no running against this Georgia football front.

To make matters worse for the TCU Horned Frogs, starting running back Kendre Miller is dealing with a right knee injury and is currently questionable to play in the contest.

Emari Demercado handled the lead back duties well in his absence, rumbling for 150 yards against Michigan.

Whether Miller plays or not, this doesn’t set up to be a successful outing for the TCU ground game, thanks to this unbelievable Bulldogs front.

Georgia will stuff the TCU running game on Monday night.

The Georgia Football Defense Forces Multiple Turnovers

TCU quarterback Max Duggan played one of his better games of the season and yet, the numbers on the stat sheet left a bit to be desired.

Duggan fired two touchdown passes and added another two on the ground, though he did throw two interceptions against the Michigan defense.

The Bulldogs defense, like Michigan’s, has a knack for forcing turnovers.

If there’s nothing there on the ground for TCU- and there likely won’t be- the game will have to be won on Duggan’s arm and legs.

He’s going to have a good game. He’s a Heisman Trophy finalist for a reason.

However, there’s a good chance that the Bulldogs force a couple of turnovers in the process, leaving their mark on the game.

Stetson Bennett Scores Three-Plus TDs In National Championship

Stetson Bennett has been on a roll lately, as he has been responsible for four touchdowns in each of Georgia football’s last two games, both wins.

Bennett has been doing damage with both his arm and his legs, as he has thrown for at least 270 yards in two straight games while plunging into the end zone for his eighth rushing score of the year.

Whether it’s a deep ball to the end zone or a scramble at the goal line, Bennett has had a nose for the end zone this year.

It’s one of the many reasons this Georgia football offense is so hard to stop.

Count on Bennett scoring at least three touchdowns once again, as the ‘Dawgs win the National Championship Game for the second straight year.